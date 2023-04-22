All Dead Island 2 legendary weapons and how to get them

Dead Island 2 offers you a variety of weapons and guns to slay zombies with, but none of them hold a candle to the game’s legendary weapons.

There are a total of six legendary weapons to unlock in Dead Island 2, each boasting a suitably cool name and a lot of power.

Want to know what all the Dead Island 2 legendary weapons are and how you can unlock them? Read on.

Related: Best Slayers in Dead Island 2, ranked

How to get Emma’s Wrath in Dead Island 2

If you prefer a chunkier weapon, then you will probably like Emma’s Wrath. This legendary sledgehammer is rewarded to those who complete the Hollywood Ending quest, the game’s final main story quest. As this weapon is rewarded for completing Dead Island 2’s campaign, you simply need to progress through the main story to get it.

With this shotgun/sledgehammer in your hands, successfully landing a counter or skull stomp on the zombie will prime the weapon, when primed, hitting a zombie with Emma’s Wrath will trigger a shotgun blast. This is a great weapon for one-on-one combat.

How to get the Big Shot in Dead Island 2

The Big Shot is a legendary revolver that can be obtained by completing the side quest It’s Not Your Fault. You can pick up this quest from Luciana in Emma Gaunt’s house in Bel-Air but may need to have completed the main campaign for it to be available.

The Big Shot fires three bullets, each of which explodes, making it perfect for clearing out larger groups of zombies.

How to get the Blood Rage in Dead Island 2

The Blood Rage legendary knife takes a few steps to obtain, but it’s absolutely worth it. You can get it by completing the Lost and Found Fool’s Gold side quest, a kind of treasure hunt that you can start by killing a Crusher called Dante that you can find outside the Lifeguard Headquarters in Santa Monica. When you kill Dante, he drops “A Totally Legit Letter” journal that will start you on your treasure hunt, though he may not spawn until you complete the Blood Drive quest.

This knife is a great weapon for more precise slayers, as it rewards landing critical hits in quick succession with critical damage and bleed damage. It’s the perfect instrument for hitting zombies in their weak spots.

How to get The Brutalizer in Dead Island 2

This legendary (and aptly named) machete is obtained by completing the side quest Body Art, which is unlocked after you complete the main story quest Giant Slayer and the side quest The Ballad of Rikky Rex. You’ll be able to pick up the Body Art quest from Francesca, who is in the house nearest the Bel-Air exit in Beverly Hills.

This extremely cool machete is also super sharp, making it perfect for ripping and tearing through zombies swiftly.

How to get The One in Dead Island 2

To get this legendary sword, you need to complete the Beacon of Hope quest. This quest can be picked up from Sebastian, who is in the Re-Ageing Clinic in Hollywood Boulevard. You may not be able to pick it up until the campaign is complete, however,

This claymore, based on the Highlander sword, is perfect for lobbing off zombie heads. In fact, doing so causes a forceful explosion and sees you regaining health and stamina.

How to get the Bodycount in Dead Island 2

Last, but certainly not least is the Bodycount legendary assault rifle. To obtain this gun, you need to complete the Lost and Found quest [REDACTED]. The [REDACTED] quest is triggered by picking up the [REDACTED] journal, which is dropped when you kill Lieutenant Ford in the military base to the west of Venice Beach (he’s usually in the tent that contains the lockbox). Lieutenant Ford may not appear until after you finish the main campaign, however.

This weapon is definitely for the bloodthirsty, as it inflicts some serious bleed damage on enemies.