Dead Island 2 immediately throws you into the heat of action—literally. The game begins with you traveling upon an ill-fated plane which, due to an infection on board, crashes in a fiery blaze leaving you and a handful of passengers alive.

One of these passengers is actress Emma Jaunt—well, she was before the zombie apocalypse took over Los Angeles. After you get bitten by a zombie early on in the game, your first mission will be to find Emma in her home in Los Angeles to seek refuge.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

After resting a bit and realizing that you’re lucky enough to be immune to the virus, you’ll be tasked with defending Emma’s house against a swarm of zombies. And while killing tons of infected is the game’s main gameplay element, defending Emma’s house is tougher than it sounds.

How to defend Emma’s house in Dead Island 2

In Dead Island 2, zombies are more than mindless opponents you can cut through like a knife through butter. Most of them are tanky and require strategy to defeat.

When defending Emma’s house in Dead Island 2, you have a lot of zombies to defeat. They come in waves, so you should take them one at a time and, ideally, as quickly as possible, as the next wave might be just right around the corner.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Luckily, there should be a cut wire in front of Emma’s house that you can throw a water cannister at, creating a shock trap for the upcoming zombies, slowing them down and dealing considerable damage.

After a few waves, Emma asks you to close the gate through which zombies are coming. To do that, head down to the garage, extinguish the fire there, and grab a circuit breaker. Once you do that, head back and place the circuit breaker near the gate to power it up. With that sorted, you can close the gate and complete the quest.

Naturally, zombies will still be coming in, so you need to be swift when going for the circuit breaker. You will also have to finish off all the remaining ones after you close the gate.

After you complete the quest, you should unlock the option to join a co-op session with your friends or players with the same progress as you.