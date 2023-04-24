How to unlock New Game Plus in Dead Island 2

Finishing Dead Island 2 may not be enough for some players. If you’re like me, you might be tempted to start your journey again in a New Game Plus to collect all the remaining achievements in the game.

In most titles, New Game Plus usually unlocks after completing the main story once. The option simply appears on the main menu, and players can start an instance as a new save. That hasn’t been the case in Dead Island 2, however, since the option was nowhere to be found after I finished the game.

Naturally, players who completed Dead Island 2’s campaign found themselves scrolling around the main menu. The lack of a button for New Game Plus caused players to think about whether there was a challenge they had to complete to unlock the game mode, but it turned out to be a mission impossible.

How do you get the New Game Plus mode in Dead Island 2?

You can’t unlock the New Game Plus mode in Dead Island 2 because it doesn’t exist. Since Dead Island 2 doesn’t have a New Game Plus mode, players will need to create a new save to continue playing with their characters.

Creating a new save won’t allow you to bring your weapons and upgrades, however, so you’ll start from scratch.

If you were already planning for your next adventure after hitting the max level in Dead Island 2, you might be disappointed, but the lack of New Game Plus doesn’t take away from the engaging gameplay experience of the game. The Dead Island franchise has been known to miss a few key features here and there, like split-screen multiplayer.