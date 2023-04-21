Playing any game on split-screen with friends is a nostalgic and fun activity. With Dead Island 2 becoming available, lots of fans will be looking to assemble their squads to avoid venturing into zombie-infested lands together, and split-screen compatibility means they could also organize LAN parties.

Dead Island 2 features a multiplayer mode that allows fans to play together in a co-op setup. Considering Dead Island 2 doesn’t support crossplay, players will need to be on the same platform for multiplayer action.

Can you play Dead Island 2 in split-screen mode?

No, you can’t play Dead Island 2 in split-screen. From a single copy of Dead Island 2, players can only enjoy the single-player mode and the online features that match them with other players or invite their friends to a lobby.

Dead Island 2 also doesn’t allow fans to play together locally on the same console. Players looking to jump into the same party together must have their own copy of the game and be on the same platform.

How many people can play Dead Island 2 co-op?

A maximum of three people can play co-op in Dead Island 2. When a party reaches its limit, you won’t be able to invite another unless someone else leaves.

Considering how fun Dead Island games can be, missing the split screen feature takes it off the table as a local party game. However, the Dead Island franchise has never been the one to implement the classic trait in its games.

Though there are community attempts at bringing the split screen to the Dead Island franchise via player mods, there have yet to be any official attempts.