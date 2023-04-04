Games set in zombie apocalypses have almost always had the option to cooperate with your friends. Whether it’s to complete one mission or a campaign or to survive together the longest as you can, the simple fact is that these types of titles are associated with enjoying them alongside your friends.

With Dead Island 2 on the horizon, the gaming community started asking the same questions. With a vast open world and dozens of multiple activities to get into, the Dambuster Studios production seems like a perfect fit to bite into with a friend or two.

Moreover, the original game also included a co-op option, where up to four players could buckle up together and scavenge through the zombie-infested island. So it’s more than natural that players expect similar possibilities ahead of Dead Island 2’s launch.

Is there co-op in Dead Island 2?

For those who want to play Dead Island 2 with their friends, we’ve got some good news for you. The newest zombie game does support co-op mode, so you’ll be able to embark on an adventure together. There is one trick, though, when it comes to playing the game with friends on different platforms.

Does Dead Island 2 support crossplay?

Unfortunately, you’ll only be able to play Dead Island 2 alongside players who own the game on the same platform as you. This was confirmed by the end of February by the official Dead Island Twitter account, which announced that Dead Island 2 does not support cross-play.

No, Dead Island 2 does not support cross-play. — Dead Island (@deadislandgame) February 27, 2023

As expected, this news was met with backlash from the community. Nowadays, it’s common for players to own different devices on which they enjoy the games, and these players have already filed their complaints via social media.

There is a possibility that crossplay will be added to Dead Island 2 as time goes on. For now, however, you’ll have to slay zombies on your own or with other players who also play on the same device as you do.