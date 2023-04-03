The release of Dead Island 2 is just around the corner since the game is scheduled for April 21.
The original game was developed and released by the Polish studio Techland in 2011. After claiming positive reviews from both critics and average players, the gaming community was anticipating the premiere of its sequel. And after years of waiting, they’ll soon be able to dive into the world of zombie apocalypse once again.
Players still have to wait a bit for the official premiere, but this time, it looks like there won’t be any further delays.
Dead Island 2 devs seem to inspire by its predecessor, taking the best elements of the gameplay and setting and polishing them in the sequel. Like always, though, there will be some new features that we’ll get into in a few days.
Since the game hasn’t been released yet, there’s hardly much to say about it. Although some details have been revealed by the devs themselves, like a bunch of non-story achievements.
The list was revealed by Trueachievements.com, and it features 27 achievements that aren’t tied to the story in any way. It includes a typical bunch of things for an open-world game like Dead Island 2, with completing a certain number of non-story quests, claiming collectibles, finishing challenges, and so on being a few examples.
More achievements will likely get revealed as the game launches if there are any. For now, this is the full list of achievements in Dead Island 2.
All Dead Island 2 achievements
- Making Your Mark – Complete 10 non-Story Quests
- Rising Star – Complete 20 non-Story Quests
- LA Influential – Complete 40 non-Story Quests
- Ooh, Shiny! – Find your first Legendary Weapon
- Zombologist – Unlock every zombie type in the Zompedia
- On Safari – Complete the first tier of every Zombie Challenge
- Variety is the Spice of Death – Complete the first tier of every Weapon Challenge
- Zombicidal Maniac – Complete the first tier of every Combat Challenge
- Survival Skills – Complete the first tier of every Survivor Challenge
- Smorgsbord – Complete the first tier of every Exploration Challenge
- Sharpest Tool in the Box – Complete five Lost & Found Weapon Quests
- Sole Survivor – Complete all Lost & Found Missing Person Quests
- Jumbo Keyring – Unlock 10 Lockboxes
- Bookworm – Collect 20 Journals
- Stacking the Deck – Collect 30 Skill Cards
- Max Headroom – Reach level 30
- Anger Management – Slay 50 zombies with Fury Attacks
- This is My Weapon – Fully upgrade a Superior weapon and customize it with a mod or perk in every slot
- Hazardous Materials – Slay 100 Zombies using Caustic, Fire, or Shock damage
- Break a Leg – Maim 100 limbs
- Slayer Squad – Complete any five quests in co-op
- I Am the Resurrection – Revive other Slayers five times
- Coup de Grace – Slay 25 zombies using finishing moves
- Perks of the Job – Complete five Blueprint Challenges
- Donk! – Throw a melee weapon and hit a zombie 35+ meters away
- Apex Predator – Knock down 10 Apex Variants
- I Got a Zombie Army and You Can’t Harm Me – Perform 25 perfect defensive moves