The release of Dead Island 2 is just around the corner since the game is scheduled for April 21.

The original game was developed and released by the Polish studio Techland in 2011. After claiming positive reviews from both critics and average players, the gaming community was anticipating the premiere of its sequel. And after years of waiting, they’ll soon be able to dive into the world of zombie apocalypse once again.

Players still have to wait a bit for the official premiere, but this time, it looks like there won’t be any further delays.

Dead Island 2 devs seem to inspire by its predecessor, taking the best elements of the gameplay and setting and polishing them in the sequel. Like always, though, there will be some new features that we’ll get into in a few days.

Since the game hasn’t been released yet, there’s hardly much to say about it. Although some details have been revealed by the devs themselves, like a bunch of non-story achievements.

The list was revealed by Trueachievements.com, and it features 27 achievements that aren’t tied to the story in any way. It includes a typical bunch of things for an open-world game like Dead Island 2, with completing a certain number of non-story quests, claiming collectibles, finishing challenges, and so on being a few examples.

More achievements will likely get revealed as the game launches if there are any. For now, this is the full list of achievements in Dead Island 2.

All Dead Island 2 achievements