How to light the Pyres in Dead Island 2

As you continue to progress in the Haus DLC for Dead Island 2, you eventually stumble across an area called the Forest. Here, the primary objective is “Light the Pyres,” which is required to access a locked gate.

The gate is protecting the Well, which you need to visit to find a special weapon that will help you in future quests. After discovering the locked gate, you simply have to light two Pyres spread out somewhere in the Forest area. However, the game offers you no indication as to where to Pyres are located, or how to light them.

In this guide, I’ll go over where to find the Pyres and what you need to do to set them on fire in Dead Island 2.

How to find the Pyres in Dead Island 2

Given the nature of the Forest’s layout, describing where to find the Pyres is a difficult task. I wandered around for several minutes before stumbling upon even one of them.

The best way I can describe the Pyres’ location is near the middle of the Forest. Both of them are found fairly close to one another and are symbolized by a giant wooden statue in the center of a circular tile floor.

Charred bodies are bowing near the statue too (as below).

A lit Pyre in the Forest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When looking for the Pyres, simply keep track of what pathways you’ve gone down while exploring the maze that is the Forest. You also want to try and make sure you’re always going near the middle, as the Pyres are not located along the edges.

Lighting the Pyres in Dead Island 2

Once you manage to find the Pyres, all you have to do is take a fire weapon or one of the nearby gas canisters that are lying on the ground. I used a fire weapon, as all you need to do is attack the Pyre with it and the statue will be set ablaze. If you have to use a gas canister, though, just pour the gas on the statue and then shoot it.

With the Pyres lit, you have to complete an objective at just one of the statues. The task is to kill all of the burning zombies that come alive after you light the Pyre. Once that’s done and you’ve lit the second Pyre, you need to complete another objective before accessing the locked gate near the Well, which is to “Maim 20 zombies within the arena.”

Maiming zombies can be done with any weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is pretty tough, as you need to ensure you’re standing on or near the bloody drain and that you’re successfully maiming zombies while still standing there. To maim a zombie, all you need to do is aim for their arms or legs with your weapon. I found this easiest to do with a larger weapon, but you could aim more precisely with a smaller weapon as well.

Once that’s done, you’re free to head to the Well, get your special weapon, and continue with the story in Haus.