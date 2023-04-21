Dead Island 2 is an action RPG developed by Deep Silver Dambuster Studios, available to play on PS5, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Similar to the original 2011 game, Dead Island 2 has its co-op functionality.

Though Dead Island 2 supports a single-player experience, the game is best suited to play with friends as a team. Whenever you load into the game, however, you may see that co-op mode is not immediately available in Dead Island 2. Due to this, many players have wondered how to unlock the game mode and how many friends can join their party.

If you are trying to unlock co-op play in Dead Island 2, or just want to see the max team size in this recently released survival action game, look no further.

Dead Island 2 max team size and co-op requirements

The max team size in Dead Island 2 is three players. Yourself and your team additional teammates will get to select from the six playable characters, or ‘Slayers’, in the game, including Amy, Jacob, Dani, Ryan, Carla, and Bruno. Since every Slayer has their own unique abilities and strengths, parties of three can make quick work of the zombie hordes.

Players may notice that they do not have immediate access to Dead Island 2’s co-op mode. In order to unlock cooperative play, players will need to advance to Emma’s mansion in-game, which will appear approximately 20 to 30 minutes into Dead Island 2.

It should also be noted that while Dead Island 2 does not support cross-play between PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles, it does support cross-generation gameplay. This means if you are playing on the PlayStation 5, you can invite a friend on PlayStation 4, with the same applying to the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The host for the session must be playing on the latest generation console to make a cross-gen lobby.