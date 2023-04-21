What is the max level in Dead Island 2?

Dead Island 2 has finally been released after a decade in development. The reviews for the zombie-slayer game have generally been solid, with many players enjoying the free-flowing combat system and the recreation of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. One of the primary goals in Dead Island 2 is for players to continue reaching new character levels. This allows them to go up against stronger zombies and explore new areas without being overwhelmed by a giant Crusher.

Naturally, though, as players continue to rise in the ranks of Dead Island 2, they want to know when the leveling stops. In this guide, we will explain exactly what the max level is in Dead Island 2 and how long players can expect it to take to reach that level.

Dead Island 2 max level

The highest level that players can achieve in Dead Island 2 is 30.

After reaching level 30 with a single Slayer, players will stop gaining XP and reaching new levels.

Players will likely not reach level 30 just by playing through the story alone, however. In my experience, I only managed to reach level 23 by the time the end credits rolled on the main story of Dead Island 2. Of course, I did not complete every single side quest and find all of the collectibles in the game. Players that are planning a completionist run should be able to reach level 30 before they finish the main story or after they have gone back in to complete anything they might have missed.

Regardless, though, it will take players an extended period of time to reach the max level of 30 in Dead Island 2.

My copy of Dead Island 2 was played on an early press build of the game on PC.