Best Slayers in Dead Island 2, ranked

Dead Island 2 throws you into zombie-infested Los Angeles, forcing you to learn all the gameplay elements as you progress. But before you dive in, you need to select one of the six available Slayers you’re going to play with, and that’s a difficult choice, to say the least.

Each of the Slayers has its pros and cons. With Dead Island 2 offering multiple ways of slaying zombies, from light to heavy melee weapons, guns, Berserker Fury, and more, it’s easy to get stuck during character selection, especially for new players who haven’t yet had their first zombie encounters.

If you’re a beginner who’s aiming to pick the best character at the start of your Dead Island 2 playthrough, look no further. Here’s our ranking of all the Slayers in the game.

Here are the best Dead Island 2 playable characters

6) Ryan

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ryan is a typical well-rounded character. He doesn’t lack in any aspect besides stamina, but he also doesn’t stand out in either. If you’re looking for a character who’s bulky and well-suited for most of the challenges thrown your way, Ryan is your guy. Although you won’t be able to get fancy with him, and his gameplay might just become repetitive with time.

5) Dani

Dani shines when facing multiple zombies at once because she regains health whenever she kills more than one foe. This can often be hard to pull off, and since she has poor health recovery, it’s risky. When playing Dani, you’ll likely need to back off and use a med kit from time to time, which can make encounters with zombies frustrating.

4) Bruno

Bruno’s innate skill, Backstab, is tough to use. Attacking zombies from behind will often be difficult since there are usually multiple zombies next to each other. After taking down one of them from behind, others will usually be on their way to attack you. But once you successfully dodge or block attacks, you’ll get agility and heavy attack charges, which combined with his high critical damage, is deadly.

3) Amy

Amy is yet another character whose innate skills aren’t easy to use on a regular basis since they’re based on attacking isolated zombies and throwing weapons. But from our experience, her high agility and critical damage make it easy to dodge attacks left and right and counter them with quick, impactful strikes. Once you get the hang of it, Amy becomes a character who’s really fun and dynamic to play, making the gore and rapid gameplay even better than it already is.

2) Jacob

Jacob gets a damage boost when attacking zombies in quick succession, while also strengthening his critical hits when his stamina is low. These are crucial elements in Dead Island 2’s gameplay. With the game swarming you with zombies all the time, Jacob is a character who can deal with them with ease.

1) Carla

When it comes to being the best Slayer in Dead Island 2, Carla is our undisputed No. 1. She gets a damage boost when close to multiple zombies, and if her health goes low, she receives a moderate toughness boost. When she’s in the middle of a fight, she deals tons of damage and is also tough to take down. If you’re looking to go all-in and want to leave no zombies left alive, there couldn’t be a better choice.