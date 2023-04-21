Dead Island 2 is finally here, and players can showcase the full force of their characters through ability and perk customization. The skill system in the game is based on cards, which you can place in activation slots to get better abilities. As players unlock better cards, they’ll likely be curious about where to put them and how to get more.

Here’s all the information you need to know on how to unlock skill slots and cards in Dead Island 2.

What’s the best way to unlock skill slots and cards in Dead Island 2?

It seems that the only way to unlock the actual skill slots that the cards go in is to progress through the story, with new slots being unlocked as rewards for quests. Dead Island 2 doesn’t tell you the quest rewards ahead of time, so you won’t know when you’re getting a new slot until you unlock it. By the end of the game, you should have unlocked all the slots and a card for each slot.

You can unlock the actual skill cards in different ways, such as:

Finding them on surfaces around the map

Earned from main quests at important points

Earned from side quests as a standard reward

With the right configuration of skill cards, you’re likely to be one of the most hardcore Slayers in HELL.A. In the beginning, you should make sure to prioritize your favorite skills and the ones that will help you the most, but you can always experiment later in your playthrough.