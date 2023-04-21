How to get Autophage Blueprints in Dead Island 2

In Dead Island 2, players will encounter more zombies than they can imagine, with the mutations growing more severe the further they get. At the same time, players also grow in power and unlock new weapons they can use throughout the course of the game. This is where players get to experience the true power of the Autophage by applying zombie parts to weapons.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get the Autophage Blueprints in Dead Island 2.

Related: How to get fuses in Dead Island 2

Where do I get Autophage Blueprints in Dead Island 2?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

I was surprised to find that the Autophage Blueprints don’t unlock until you get to the end of the Venice Beach story quests. You’re tasked with hunting down two strong men when you run into your friend from the sewers, Patton, for the second time. While taking apart the first muscular zombie you were looking for, he teaches you how to use the dead’s organs to create new weapons.

As with regular mod and perk blueprints, you can find Autophage Blueprints by spending time exploring HELL.A. They’re given to the player as quest rewards and can be found around the city once you’ve unlocked them through the Blue Crab quest. There are a variety of effects that can be applied to your weapons like the Unstable blueprint reaction, which causes zombies to explode when your weapon causes a critical hit.

Since Autophage Blueprints don’t unlock until you finish the fourteenth story quest, you should consider going over areas you’ve already been through. That might mean following up on some pending side quests or just following up on lockboxes that you left behind. Whatever the reason, you’ll likely be grateful for the perks when you’re causing zombies to explode all across L.A.