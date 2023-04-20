How to get blueprints in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 is filled with collectibles to find, with many of them being different perks or mods that you can use to customize your weapons. You’ll find blueprints in a variety of places, but fortunately, they’re usually hard to overlook due to their size and placement in clear visibility.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to find and unlock blueprints as you play in Dead Island 2.

Where and how to find blueprints in Dead Island 2

Blueprints are one of the most important collectibles in the game, allowing players to optimize their weapons based on effects and just overall increasing power. These mod and perk blueprints can be found in a variety of places, with the number being around 85, plus the blueprints for ammo and consumables. You can find them in the following locations:

On workbenches around the world

In hidden fuse rooms and other locked areas

Purchasable from different traders at safe houses

Earned for completing specific story and side quests

Players will earn a lot of blueprints just by following the basic route of the game, but there are also plenty of places for them to explore and look for them. What’s really cool about the mods on weapons is that they add special designs based specifically on the weapon that you’re using, with each individual weapon being visually affected by the mod differently. Higher-rarity mods add a more intense visual effect, reflecting the added power.

Some weapons also have hard perks that are locked and can’t be changed, adding extra randomness to the loot.