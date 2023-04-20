Dead Island 2 is brutally fun adventure for players who love smashing zombies left and right. But there’s no chance you’ll get through the zombie-infested Los Angeles without breaking a weapon or two.

The game offers tons of different melee equipment, but using it will make it lose its durability. Luckily, Dead Island 2 borrows one of the main features from the original Dead Island—crafting and repairing weapons at a workbench.

If you’re especially keen on a certain item you have and want to keep it going for the whole game, you can do that by using the workshop, and it’s much easier than you think.

How to repair weapons in Dead Island 2

When you open the crafting menu at a workbench, you’ll see all the weapons you currently have in your inventory, alongside their durability. If a weapon hasn’t got full durability, you can repair it by clicking on it and holding it for a few seconds. It will cost you a bit of cash, though. And the more broken the weapon is, the more expensive it will be.

Image by Dot Esports

You can also craft new weapons and utility items, or customize the ones you already have once you collect the blueprints, at a workbench. Make sure to check out our guide on how to craft in Dead Island 2 to find out more.