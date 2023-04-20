While zombie games like Dead Island 2 provide an enjoyable solo experience, playing with your friends or making some new ones during zombie slaying can make the experience even better.

Almost every zombie title has a co-op option, and Dead Island 2 is no different. Similar to the original game from 2011, the sequel allows you to grab a maximum of two friends and embark on a journey together in post-apocalyptic Los Angeles, or how Slayers call it, HELLA.

Still, once you launch the game for the first time, unlocking co-op won’t be available from the get-go. But, to do so, all you need to do is to complete some simple steps, and we’re here to take you through them.

How to unlock co-op in Dead Island 2

Unlocking co-op in Dead Island 2 is a piece of cake. To join a co-op session with any of your characters, you simply need to complete the prologue, which takes around 20 minutes if you’re swift.

And by the prologue, we mean the initial plane crash and getting to Emma Jaunt’s house. Once you do that, you are immediately tasked with defending her house from multiple zombie waves. However, this isn’t a partcularly difficult task to complete. After completing this quest and meeting Sam B, you unlock your first Trader, workbench, and the option to play in co-op mode.

From that point on, you will be able to create multiplayer sessions with your friends, or team up with other players looking for zombie-slaying buddies. Either way, slicing through HELLA is much more enjoyable with friends, so grab your gear and enjoy.