How to start the Haus DLC in Dead Island 2

The first DLC content for Dead Island 2 has arrived in the form of Haus, a story-driven series of missions that takes place outside of Hell-A. It won’t take you too long to complete the DLC, but you first need to know how to actually start it.

Haus takes place inside Dead Island 2, so you will still use the character you used to complete the main story of the base game. However, the missions in Haus do not occur across the various maps from the main game. As such, you need to travel to somewhere new to experience everything Haus has to offer.

Below, I will go over exactly how and where you can start the Haus DLC in Dead Island 2.

How to begin Haus in Dead Island 2

For starters, you need to ensure that the Haus DLC is installed correctly. You can see if it is by opening up Dead Island 2 and clicking on the Extras tab at the main menu screen. Here, you should see a separate section that is labeled Haus. If you don’t, then simply exit the game and check that the DLC file has been properly installed.

The area of the main menu with the Haus DLC. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have confirmed Haus has been added to your game, you can access whatever sale file you want. However, you won’t be able to start Haus until you have completed the main story quest, “Room Service for Major Booker.” So, if your save has not progressed past that point, you need to continue playing until you complete that specific quest.

If that quest is complete, then you can look on your map for an orange icon. More specifically, view the map of Bel-Air, and you will see the orange icon right near Emma Jaunt’s mansion. If you’re in another region of Dead Island 2, make your way to a fast travel map or navigate to Bel-Air by foot.

Emma Jaunt’s mansion is where Haus begins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The orange icon at Emma Jaunt’s mansion leads you to her outside patio near the tennis court. Here, an invitation letter on a glass table with some champagne is waiting for you to interact with it. Go up to the letter, press the interact button on it, and after a few seconds, you will wake up in a new region of Dead Island 2. This region is where the entirety of the Haus DLC takes place.

Picking up the invitation begins the DLC. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From your starting point atop a road, descend down to the mansion in front of you to begin your journey. Your first quest objective is called The Invitation, so make sure you’re tracking that in your quest log.