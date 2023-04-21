Dead Island 2 Room Service for Major Booker: How to investigate the water pool

Completing the Room Service for Major Booker quest in Dead Island 2 requires you to follow some easy steps. But one of these steps requires you to investigate the water pool, which isn’t necessarily as straightforward as it sounds.

During the quest, you are tasked with exploring the Halperin Hotel, one of the main locations in Dead Island 2, to find authorities and let them know that you’re immune to the zombie virus. However, when you arrive in the quest area, you quickly discover it has been abandoned by the military and the hotel is full of different zombies.

But, after realizing there is a survivor hidden in the hotel, you must try your best to find them. To do so, you need to go through various parts of the hotel, including the backyard, where you’ll have to investigate the water pool.

How to investigate the water pool in Dead Island 2.

The water pool in this Dead Island 2 area is contaminated with acid, and you need to pick up a few breadcrumbs to discover what exactly happened there. After dealing with a few zombies, which are swarming the backyard, you need to interact with three elements of the water pool and its surroundings to continue with the quest.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Some of these three elements may be tough to find as they’re not precisely marked on your map or your quest navigation. Don’t worry, though, we’ve got you covered.

One of the elements you need to interact with is the container with acid, which you can find on the left side after you enter the pool area. Afterward, you have to interact with the pump that’s filled the pool with acid. Lastly, you have to go nearby the diner area to interact with the sewers; this completes this part of the quest and sends a horde of zombies your way.

After you clear out the zombies, you can proceed further into the quest.