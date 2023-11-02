Where to find the Valve Wheel for the Gas Pipe Valve in Dead Island 2

During the Rite of Passage mission in Dead Island 2‘s Haus DLC, you are tasked with finding a missing Valve Wheel for a Gas Pipe Valve. This wheel is required to start a furnace in the attic of a house, where you need to toss in a valuable possession.

This is the only way to progress in the DLC storyline and in this specific mission, so finding the wheel is your top priority whenever you reach this part of the story. However, in classic Dead Island 2 style, there is no indication as to where the Valve Wheel is, which leads you on a wild goose chase to find it.

Luckily, the guide below will show you precisely where to pick up the Valve Wheel in Dead Island 2.

How to find the Valve Wheel for the Gas Pipe Valve in Dead Island 2

The Gas Pipe Valve requires a Valve Wheel to work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fortunately for you, the Valve Wheel is not found too far from the gas pipe that it powers.

If you’re in the attic with the furnace, all you need to do is head back downstairs to the floor below. At the foot of the stairs, take a left and look immediately to your left again. There is a closet that will be half-closed or open if you decided to take a peek inside before you went into the attic.

In the closet, you can locate the Valve Wheel sitting on a shelf right in front of you as you walk into the doorway. It is on the second shelf from the top on the left side, and is simply called the “Valve Wheel” if you hover over it.

The valve’s location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All you need to do is pick up the Valve Wheel, head back to the attic, and place it on the Gas Pipe Valve. Then, interact with the valve, and you can continue with the Rite of Passage objective.

The objective requires you to toss in one of your weapons as the furnace is blazing, so pick your least-used weapon, drop it, and watch the flames of the furnace consume it. With that done, you can continue with the story in the Haus DLC of Dead Island 2. I recommend heading over to one of the other lower houses in the area you’re in, as it might contain your next Rite of Passage.