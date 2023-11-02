How to get a Crossbow in Dead Island 2

One of the new pieces of content Dead Island 2‘s Haus DLC has introduced is the Crossbow. Not only does this weapon deal a ton of damage to the undead, but it’s also utilized to access different areas of the map.

Within the first hour or so of the Haus DLC, you’ll find yourself in an area with five different houses. Your objective here is to complete three different Rites of Passage to progress and uncover who Konstantin is and what they want with you. However, one of the five houses has a moving brain on it, blocking the front door. The game explains this as a barrier that can only be removed by shooting the brain with a Crossbow.

Unfortunately, there is no further explanation about where you can pick up a Crossbow, so allow me to show you where to find one in Dead Island 2.

How to find a Crossbow in Dead Island 2

The first Crossbow you encounter in Dead Island 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While it might seem like there should be a Crossbow in one of the five houses around you, there actually isn’t one immediately available. Instead, you need to wait until the next mission in the Dead Island 2 DLC.

Luckily, the house with the brain on it isn’t required to complete the three Rites of Passage. You can visit the other three lower homes first and then go to the final house, up on the hill, to complete the Rites of Passage mission. Once you’ve done that, and you’re inside the house on the hill, you have to go through a maze to find a head that belongs to a woman named Veronique.

After finding Veronique’s head at the end of the maze, you need to return it to her body at the Haus mansion, which is the first area that you went through at the start of the DLC. This requires retracing your steps through the maze and returning to the area with the houses.

With all of that done and Veronique now a whole person again, she tells you to enter a Well inside the forest, which leads you to a “special weapon.” As you might assume, this weapon is the Crossbow.

You can enter the forest through a separate door in the Haus mansion. Once in the forest, you need to find the Well. The Well is located at the far end of the forest on the northwest side. However, upon reaching the Well, you’ll find it is behind a locked gate, and you need to light two Pyres to get the gate to open.

The Pyres in the forest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Pyres are located in different areas of the forest and are giant wooden statues. Simply light the two statues on fire, fight the burning enemies that appear, and then return to the Well gate, which is now open.

Then, all that’s left to do is go down into the Well and pick up the Crossbow, named the K-Prototype, lying on the ground next to you. The Crossbow takes a special Bolt ammunition and can be used to shoot zombies, as well as moving brains, which usually block doorways and unlock different rooms in houses or buildings. Your next objective in the Haus DLC explains how to use and shoot the Crossbow.

Shooting brains is only done with a Crossbow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Crossbow is automatically equipped when you first acquire it, but if you ever need to swap back to it, just open your weapon wheel. You will also continue to find stronger Crossbows as the Haus DLC goes on, so you won’t always be stuck with the K-Prototype you initially picked up.