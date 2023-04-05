Sam B is back in Dead Island 2, but some fans hate the redesign

Dead Island 2 has been over a decade in the making, and it will finally release in just over two weeks. The hype for this game is real, largely because many fans of the first game didn’t think they’d ever see it. A surprise came to many on Reddit when Sam B was first confirmed in the promos and then by his takeover of DI‘s Twitter. However, some people aren’t happy with the design changes made to the character.

One user on Reddit posted an image that looks to have been sent as a promotional email leading up to the release, showing Sam B with a “how to” guide on how to kill the undead. Sam B was further confirmed when he allowed players on Twitter to ask him questions while he tried to combat tremors and government interference. One user on Reddit believes this looks nothing like Sam B though.

Sam B does look different than he did a decade and two generations ago, and he addresses that in one of the answers during the Q&A. The comments from the Reddit thread seem to go back and forth, with some agreeing with the DI account that, of course, he looks different based on the new gen. To be fair, the OP of that post doesn’t point out anything specific, just that Dambuster “changed everything about Sam B we loved.”

Another user comments how this new Sam B looks younger than the first one, likely due to this one having hair, and that he should be in his mid-40s by now at least. One of the replies to that seems to suggest that the immune carrying the disease like Sam B may even benefit from the virus, although this can likely be attributed to the redesign.

Players will be able to see Sam B up close and personal for themselves when the game releases on April 21. He’ll be a separate character this time, so players will likely get a better look at his personality and maybe even hear some of his music.