Dead Island is hosting a Twitter Q&A as Sam B

Dead Island 2 releases in just over two weeks, with the zombies in HELL-A getting closer with each hour. It seems that Deep Silver is ramping up promotion for the game, with the Twitter account being taken over by Sam B today. The one-hit wonder rapper from the original Dead Island games allows players to ask him some questions about the game as he attempts to stay out of trouble with the zombie hordes.

He’s actually made two different Q&A posts detailing what it’s like inside Los Angeles right now in Dead Island 2, stating that any “MIB” watching might not want the information to get out. Maybe due to this or actual internet problems, there have been multiple posts from the character detailing connection issues and two different Q&A posts. Regardless, Sam B is still answering whatever he can.

Now listen, LA is having “internet problems” right now. Took me long enough to make this connection. So I need y’all to act natural.



Ask me questions, and I can slip in some details about what’s going on before anyone notices what we’re doing here. You get me? — Dead Island (@deadislandgame) April 5, 2023

The first post came at 7am CT this morning, with many players curious about the characters from the last game and their fate after leaving the islands of Banoi and Palanai. In response, Sam says he understands people want to check on those they “lost contact” with a decade ago, but “I ain’t saying nothing to put them in danger. You got no idea who might be watching this.”

However, in another tweet, he seems to claim that Logan survived due to his annoying persistence, which Sam compares to “a bad rash.” As the more brash character, it makes sense why Sam might have found Logan to be a bit much. He still has some love for him though, as confirmed at the end of the tweet.

When asked about what happened to him personally after the boat was overturned, he claims that it was all a blur and he doesn’t want to talk about it. What is confirmed is that Sam B survived, and he doesn’t say the others died.

Something else that’s interesting is that when one user claims that Banoi was destroyed by a tropical storm, Sam B states that it was a “tropical storm my ass.” It seems like someone wanted to hide what had happened on Banoi, but the virus has managed to spread to the mainland of the United States. There’s a cordon around the city of L.A., turning it into the titular “island” isolated from the world.

It seems like maybe something similar might be happening in L.A. with Sam B stating there have been a lot of tremors in the city. He states that the roads are really messed up and because of that, no one will be able to drive.

He also mentions his iconic song “Who Do You Voodoo?” when asked directly about its lasting impression, and also addressed his drastic graphical upgrade and possible slimming down in the decade since that song came out in reference to it, saying “course I look different.”

The Q&A seemingly ended at around 11:30am CT with a simple message: “Sam B out.”