Dead Island 2 lets players hack and slash zombies as they trek through an infested Los Angeles, and for gamers who like to kill the undead creatively, there are challenges to complete. The Trick Kick challenge is one you’ll be able to complete as you go from door to door, killing zombies.

The Trick Kick challenge is a simple and easy completable challenge that will only take you a few seconds. Odds are you’d complete it accidentally as you progress to the latter stages of the Dead Island 2 story.

How to Complete the Trick Kick Challenge in Dead Island 2

Keep zombies close in case a challenge appears. Image via Deep Silver Dambuster Studios

The Trick Kick challenge is a quick and easy endeavor. Fortunately, you’ll find clusters of zombies all over the place in Hell-A. All you have to do is kick three zombies all at once to tick off this challenge.

I recommend finding an alleyway and leading a cluster of zombies through a choke point. Bringing a collection of zombies into a smaller room and kicking them all as they squeeze through the door is the best option, though it is a little dangerous.

Make sure you have enough health to survive if things go sour, otherwise, you’ll be stuck in a room with a ton of zombies. A simple way of ensuring your safety is to throw Meat Bait on the ground nearby.

It’s as simple as that. Now you can complete all the other challenges in Dead Island 2 before the virus finally takes over.

