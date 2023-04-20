Loot hoarders, you’re in for a treat. Dead Island 2 is full of rare weapons, blueprints, and items that require extra legwork to unlock or find—and fuse boxes are one of these tricky items.

Dead Island 2‘s stunning (albeit zombie-infested) open world provides the perfect setup for numerous lockboxes and locked places. You can enter almost every house or room in the locations you visit, making each activity and side quest more interesting. But, more importantly, you can often find sweet loot or the keys to certain chests in these locked houses and rooms.

One of the lockbox mechanics in Dead Island 2 is fuse boxes. They often forbid you from entering rooms or opening containers that hold rare items, cash, supplies, and more.

Fuse boxes are only powered up by fuses which, contrary to tons of other items, can’t be found in the wild or dropped by dead zombies (at least so far). Still, fuses can be easily acquired in one way, which will require you to have a lot of cash in your pockets.

Where and how to get fuses in Dead Island 2

To get your hands on fuses in Dead Island 2, you will need to visit the nearest Trader. Traders are scattered throughout the world, and you will meet more and more of them as you progress through the story.

Traders will have fuses to sell under the “Consumables” category, though, they’re more than expensive since they cost 1,500 cash each. Still, believe us when we say they’re worth your in-game money.

The first Trader you meet is Carlos, one of Emma Jaunt’s employees. You can find him in her house at the beginning of the game and can start trading with him as soon as you defend Emma’s house from zombies, which is one of the first missions.