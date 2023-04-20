Dead Island 2 isn’t exactly what most people would call an open-world game; there are many segmented areas connected by long and complicated hallways. With the need to sometimes go back to old places, it’s begging for a fast travel system. Fortunately, players can eventually unlock the fast travel system that has had its access points hidden right under their noses.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to fast travel in Dead Island 2.

Related: How to craft in Dead Island 2

How to unlock fast travel in Dead Island 2

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fast travel is unlocked about halfway through the game after you’ve explored the sewers extensively and come out on the other side. When you get to Venice Beach, you’ll need to head to the building with a tarp draped over the side with “Help!” on it. Complete the objectives given to you by the man on the roof and you’ll have to watch a cinematic before fast travel is unlocked.

As it turns out, players will use the cartoonish maps that have been subject to previous leaks a couple of weeks ago to fast-travel. They stand out in previous safe houses and other important locations, so it makes sense when you unlock the feature that these maps have a purpose. You can use the fast travel at any of these maps to get to previous locations quickly.

It’s a great tool that should honestly be unlocked about one area shorter in the game, but developer Dambuster Studios really makes you work for it by getting through the sewers.