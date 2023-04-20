How to heal in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 is the long-awaited sequel to 2011’s hit zombie game Dead Island, and the zombies are much improved over their predecessors. You will get hurt spending your time in HELL.A., so it’s important you know how to heal as soon as you can. Fortunately, there are multiple ways you can find health.

Here’s all the information you need to know about all the different ways to heal in Dead Island 2.

What is the medkit heal button in Dead Island 2?

Once you get your first health pack, you might not get the information on how to use it depending on where you are. Fortunately, you can use any medkits you’ve found by pressing the “Up” button on the D-Pad for controllers and the “H” key on a keyboard. This simple press of a button means you can heal quickly, with some Skill cards adding perks to this ability.

You’ll need to have access to a medkit to be able to heal, of course, and that will mean finding them in the world for the first 30 to 45 minutes of the game. When you meet Sam B and learn how to craft, however, there will be a merchant there who will teach you the medkit blueprint for free alongside some other basic stuff.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll need to find a workbench to craft these medkits, but this ability to prepare with health consumables ahead of time will make taking on the tough fights a lot easier. You may not always, however, have the option to craft a medkit or you may run out of resources, so it’s important to be aware of the other ways you can heal in the game.

The game doesn’t do a great job of telling you where the first health kit is, so some players were confused about how to use it. This might mean you die a couple of times before you realize you can heal at all.

Other ways to heal in Dead Island 2

Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you can’t find a medkit or craft one, you may need to start looking for any kind of food or drink that can restore your energy. There are different health consumables littered throughout Los Angeles, with a lot of them taking the form of bags of chips and energy drinks. Eating these will restore a small portion of your health that’s not as much as a medkit, but it’s better than nothing.

There are also certain skills or character perks that provide health, such as Ryan’s ability to regain some health when a zombie is knocked to the ground. Other perks reward good dodges and other actions with a little regained health, so it’s best to consider these options if you’re running out of health a lot.