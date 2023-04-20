All voice actors for Dead Island 2: Full cast list

There has been a long wait for the sequel to the cult-classic zombie game Dead Island, with it being over a decade since the first game was released. The sequel, however, is finally here and players are dying to know about the voice actors who will be helping them across their time in HELL.A., and it’s a pretty decent cast list.

Here’s all the information you need to know about all of the voice actors in Dead Island 2.

Who are the voice actors in Dead Island 2?

There’s a wide range of characters players will meet across Los Angeles and zombies that were voiced by incredible actors as well. We’ll break down the main cast, as well as make sure to point out all of the actors who made the zombies and other world-building dialogue immersive.

Slayers

At launch, there are six different characters players can take on a journey to the zombified Los Angeles, with each being just as impressively voiced as the last.

Amy – Skye Bennet

Skye Bennet isn’t new to doing voices for video games, with the actor previously showing up in titles like Euro Truck Simulator 2 and Horizon: Forbidden West. She was previously nominated for an award as a member of the Best Vocal Ensemble in a Video Game at the Behind the Voice Actor Awards in 2018. This followed her winning Best Actress in 2015 at the Los Angeles Short Film Festival.

Bruno – Jay Rincon

Rincon is a Hollywood actor of Mexican and European descent, making him perfect to play the influencer, Bruno. The actor has also been cast in major roles in other big games in the last year like Atomic Heart and Horizon: Forbidden West. He’s won two awards for his previous short films Unnatural Deeds and The Ashes You Leave Behind.

Carla – Carolina Ravassa

Carolina Ravassa is certainly not new to the video game voice acting scene, arguably becoming most well-known for her great work as Sombra in Overwatch. Ravassa is a successful voice actor with no sign of slowing down. She won multiple awards at 2017’s Behind the Voice Actors Awards as a member of the ensemble for Overwatch and received a nomination for Best Female Vocal Performance in a Video Game for Sombra.

Dani – Michelle Fox

Michelle Fox has been on the scene for around six years now, starring in a mini-series and other TV programs before getting into voice work. It seems she got her start working in voice work in the Hell Cats podcast series before being cast in Netflix’s The Sandman as Marie. She’s rocking out as the punk rock Dani, bringing a rebellious nature to Dead Island 2.

Jacob – Okezi Morro

Okezi Morro is a prolific actor in Hollywood and beyond, showing up in everything from Netflix’s The Mist TV series to Forza Horizon 4 and Serious Sam 4. Jacob has been the most advertised Slayer since the game was announced, showing off his relaxed demeanor as Los Angeles crumbles and the dead rise around him.

Ryan – Ronan Summers

Ronan Summers isn’t new to voice acting, as his previous work can be seen in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Battlefield 2042, Doctor Who, and Control. His work as the bewildered Ryan in Dead Island 2 is a lot of fun and his voice acting takes what could be a boring protagonist and makes them someone else with personality.

NPC Voices and Capture

There is also a wide range of NPCs that help make the world of Los Angeles feel like it has real stakes as these survivors are largely depending on you.

Emma Jaunt – Hannah Steele

Previously shown in the game’s trailers, Hannah Steele is pretty much a real-life version of the character she plays, at least in appearance. She’s been in a variety of TV series like Casualty, Love, Lies, and Records, and Darkest Hour. This appears to be her first motion capture work and she puts on a great performance early in the game.

Sam B – Cavin Cornwall

The new Sam B, Calvin Cornwall, has big shoes to fill when it comes to the returning legend from the first game, but he takes them on in stride. When not lending his voice to a new project, Cornwall has also been known for his special effects work as a creature and droid puppeteer on Solo: A Star Wars Story and The Force Awakens.

Patton – Mel Raido

Mel Raido is an England-based actor who’s been known for his performances in a variety of TV series and movies like The Window, Annika, and Deep State. It seems that this may be his first introduction to motion capture, which may have led to a more interesting and authentic performance from the actor.

Michael Anders / Sean – Joseph May

Joseph May is another England-based actor who players might be familiar with from the trailers standing alongside Emma Jaunt. May’s face is faithfully recreated on Michaels and his performance is one that stands out as he is clearly grossed out by the blood and guts around him. May has been nominated for two awards, one as Best Performance by a Male for Last Flowers and Lead Performance in a Comedy for Lego City Undercover.

Andrea – Mia Soteriou

Mia Soteriou isn’t new to show business either, especially when it comes to video games. She played three different roles in 2022’s record-breaking hit, Elden Ring. Before that, her work was seen in a variety of different TV series ranging the last four decades.

Dr. Reuben Reed – Colin McFarlane

According to Colin McFarlane’s IMDB, he has been in over 170 different projects since the 1980s, getting into voice work and kid shows in more recent years. He is likely best known by current audiences for his role as Gillian B. Loeb in The Dark Knight Batman trilogy.

Tisha Reed – Jessica Hayles

Jessica Hayles is another really successful actor, having previously secured roles on Space Force, Doctor Who, and multiple other hit TV series and games in the last several years. She’s a great performer and is likely to give a stellar performance in Dead Island 2.

Denise – Rebecca Crossdale

Rebecca Crossdale has had less of a mainstream appearance but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been working hard. With this being one of her first major roles, fans can expect some major dedication to the role on Crossdale’s part.

Lola Konradt – Pippa Winslow

Pippa Winslow is an international actor who isn’t afraid to go where the work is, having previously been seen in projects like The Crown, The King’s Man, and dozens of other projects over the years. She has been nominated for three different Actress awards from Feel the Reel and The Monthly Film Festival.

Jimmy Montana / Joshua – Eric Loren

Eric Loren is an American-based actor who’s been seen in projects like Green Zone and The Saint but has more recently taken to video game work. Loren has appeared in games like Atomic Heart, and Lego Star Wars, and returned as Travis Tate in Horizon: Forbidden West.

Rikky Rex / Noah – Glenn Wrage

Glenn Wrage is a New York-based actor who has been in a variety of different TV programs but has also been in hit video games like Atomic Heart, Dying Light 2, and It Takes Two. Even before that, he was doing voice work for various Thomas the Tank Engine cartoons. Wrage has been nominated as a member of the best voice cast ensemble for Little Big Planet 3 and An American Attorney in London.

Roxanne – Jo McCallin

There’s very little information about Jo McCallin online, which could indicate a preference for privacy or that this will be her first big project. Either way, she’s sure to give it her all as a major NPC in Dead Island 2.

Jessie – Thaddea Graham

Thaddea Graham has been in a dozen projects, with some of the most popular being Netflix’s Sex Education, Doctor Who, and Us, plus games like Sifu. With her being so successful so far, she’s likely to give a stellar performance.

Trent / Luther / Zephron – John Schwab

John Schwab is a well-known actor outside of the gaming sphere, having previously been seen in large-budget shows like Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and Das Boot. He’s also been in games like Atomic Heart and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Kai – Kevin Shen

Kevin Shen has been in projects like Close, Unlocked, and Angel Island, but has also been seen in a variety of different games. Players can hear Shen’s voice in titles like Wolfstride, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, and Total War: Three Kingdoms.

Alex – Derek Siow

Derek Siow is a feature-film actor who fans might recognize from War Machine, The Sandman, and Zero Dark Thirty. Siow has worked in video games like Battlefield V, Star Wars: Battlefront II, and Horizon Forbidden West.

Cadenza / sKOpe / PA Announcements – Norma Butikofer

Norma Butikofer is a successful voice actor, voicing characters in Harvestella, Arknights, and even a role in the 2021 Tom & Jerry movie. Butikofer’s talent is so respected that she can be heard in multiple places across the game.

Thurston – Ako Mitchell

Ako Mitchell is a writer and actor who’s appeared in games like Wolfstride, Cyberpunk 2077, and Dreams. When not in games, Mitchell can also be found in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and as voices in shows like Hilda and Corpse Talk.

Other NPC voices

Not every character had a performance capture, but that doesn’t count any less for the work they put into this title.

Amanda Styles – Becca Stewart

Becca Stewart Curtis Sinclair – Pall Kelleher

Pall Kelleher Esta Navarro – Michelle Assante

Michelle Assante Ronnie – Henry Garrett

Henry Garrett Sarah Sheppard – Cissy Jones

Cissy Jones Sebastian – Hyoie O’Grady

Hyoie O’Grady Ava – Clare Emmanuel

Clare Emmanuel Bud / Bundy – Sean Power

Sean Power Burt – Kyle Soller

Kyle Soller Carlos – Andre Wheildon-Dennis

Andre Wheildon-Dennis Carmen – Oliva Carruthers

Oliva Carruthers Danny – Josh Cowdery

Josh Cowdery Denise / Angelina – Kristen Alminta

Kristen Alminta Elizabeth – Karina Fernandez

Karina Fernandez Evie / Janet – Jennifer Armour

Jennifer Armour Ezekiel – Mark Ebulue

Mark Ebulue Francesca / Major Booker – Christie Myers

Christie Myers John / Roger – Chris Ragland

Chris Ragland Ken / Steve – Nicholas Bailey

Nicholas Bailey Luciana – Elena Sanz

Elena Sanz Rosa / Nora – Megan Maczo

Megan Maczo Sid / Dougie / sKOpe – Joe Corrigal

Joe Corrigal Tan – Chris Lew Kum Hoi

Chris Lew Kum Hoi Todd – Arthur Lee

Arthur Lee Valentia – Angelique Fernandez

Angelique Fernandez W.O. Melissa Rodriguez / Rita – Gloria Santillana Garcia

Gloria Santillana Garcia Delgado – Joshua Collins

Joshua Collins Greg / PA Announcements – Mitchell Mullen

Mitchell Mullen Rainer – Niko Kaim

Niko Kaim Spanish PA Announcements – Carolina Ravassa

Carolina Ravassa Bobcats: Hana – Arina II

Arina II Bobcats: Rav – Priyank Morjaria

Priyank Morjaria Bobcats: Boz – Joshua Colling

Joshua Colling Bobcats: Dez – Nneko Okoye

Additional voices

This work was likely done for the zombies, which will be hard to attribute unless the actors specifically point out which zombies or utterances are themselves.