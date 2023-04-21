Best Dead Island 2 weapons

Dead Island 2 offers a rich weapons arsenal. Most of the weapons available in Dambuster Studios’ zombie-slaying RPG feel unique due to how they work, but which ones are actually the best? Well, that will depend on the playstyle you’re aiming for.

In Dead Island 2, players have a few ways of getting rid of zombies, whether through melee weapons, guns, or Berserker Mode. The latter becomes available later on in the story, with guns also requiring you to finish a few missions before you can lay your hands on them.

All in all, you will mostly use melee weapons and guns to take care of numerous different zombies coming your way. And while this may sound repetitive, it’s all but that. Dead Island 2 has a wide variety of weapons you can use in HELL-A, and here are a few of the best ones.

Best melee weapons in Dead Island 2

Katana

The katana is the perfect choice of weapon for players and slayers like Amy, who prefer quick dodges and slashes. With this weapon in your hand, you can unleash quick attacks that can cut off the limbs of the attacking zombies, immobilizing them and allowing you to have better control of your current battleground. You can also add a few modifications to the weapon, like shock or fire damage, which further increases the mayhem you create.

Baseball bat

Image by Dot Esports

A baseball bat is possibly the most common melee weapon in zombie games, but Dead Island 2 really does it justice. With the way it allows you to swing at zombies and mash their heads, it’s one of the most satisfying weapons out there, especially if you add certain addons to it, like nails. If you do so, you might just become Dead Island 2’s version of Negan from The Walking Dead, and you’ll be just as deadly as him.

Golf club

While it doesn’t sound dangerous, the golf club is one of the better Dead Island 2 weapon choices. With its huge range, high attack speed, and the possibility to add a few on-hit damage modifiers to it, the golf club is great for creating space and smashing hordes of zombies at once.

Fire axe

The fire axe is a perfect weapon for stronger and more bulky characters, like Sam. Boasting enormous damage and the ability to cut off a limb or two, it’s a strong weapon to have in your arsenal when venturing through zombie-infested Los Angeles. The fire axe lacks a bit in terms of attack speed, however, so it’s best to use with a stronger character, who has a lot of power, or when facing rare zombies like Charger.

Mace

Last but not least on our list of best melee weapons, we’d like to point out the mace. While it sounds odd to have a chivalry-type weapon on this list, it’s certainly earned its place as a great Dead Island 2 weapon due to its great finishers, admirable damage, and the variety of modifications you can add to it. If you want to become a knight in shining armor on a mission to save humanity, there can hardly be a better option than a mace.

Best guns in Dead Island 2

Guns aren’t as common as melee weapons in Dead Island 2 and are only unlockable after a few main missions. Still, they are definitely fun to use and worth your attention. Here are the two types of guns we loved the most.

Rifle

Image by Dot Esports

Sometimes the best way to solve a problem in Dead Island 2 is to rapidly shoot bullets into the heads of your enemies. And HELL.A. has a lot of problems, mainly with zombie hordes. Rifles are a great way of dealing a lot of damage and clearing out the largerr swarms of zombies or tougher enemies. Rifles are practically useful in any situation in Dead Island 2, and once you get your hands on the first one, you’ll want a rifle in your inventory at all times.

Shotgun

Image by Dot Esports

If you’re looking for enormous, explosive firepower, a shotgun should be your go-to pick. Shotguns in Dead Island 2 work exactly as they do in other games. In long-range encounters they’re worthless, but when you need something powerful to take care of a rare zombie, or a group of zombies is too close to you, a shotgun will be your greatest friend.