How to use Berserker Fury mode in Dead Island 2

Players can get creative with their zombie slaying in Dead Island 2, as you can take down the undead in a number of ways. One of these methods is through Berserker Fury, one of the most fun abilities in the game. Although unlocking it takes a bit of time, it’s well worth the hassle.

From the get-go, you have to face numerous zombies in Dead Island 2, and their types and abilities will vary as you progress through the game’s main story. In the early hours of Dead Island 2, you mainly fight these zombies with melee weapons, but as you go on, you eventually unlock guns and Berserker Fury.

You can unlock Berserker Fury a few hours into the story, and we won’t spoil the fun of discovering it yourself. And while slashing through zombies with numerous weapons and tearing them apart with deadly guns is satisfying, using Berserker Fury is even more exhilarating.

What is Berserker Fury in Dead Island 2?

Dead Island 2 players get bitten at the start of the game regardless of which slayer they choose. Later in the game, they have the chance to unleash their inner zombie for a few seconds by entering Berserker Fury.

This mode basically turns your character into a beefy zombie. Once you’re in Berserker Fury mode, you can rip through the surrounding zombies with bare hands really quickly. The mode significantly boosts your power and speed for a few seconds and is a really helpful tool when you have a horde of zombies to eliminate or a few rare ones standing in your way.

How to activate Berserker Fury in Dead Island 2

To activate Berserker Fury, press G on your keyboard or LS + RS on your controller once your Fury meter is full. Adding Fury to the meter couldn’t be easier and is simply done by killing zombies.

Image by Dot Esports

As you progress through the story and level up your character, you will encounter tougher and fiercer zombies. And while they will pose a greater challenge, naturally, eliminating them with Berserker Fury is much easier and sweeter.