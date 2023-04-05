Is Dead Island 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

If you’re a fan of cooperating with your friends during a zombie apocalypse, Dead Island 2 is a game made for you.

The newest Dambuster Studios production is a sequel to 2011’s Dead Island produced by Techland. And while the developers of the game changed in the past decade, don’t worry. Dead Island 2 takes the best elements from the original game, while also adding a bunch of new features that improve the gameplay.

Like every open-world adventure game, Dead Island 2 will put its players up against many challenges. Besides the main story, which will most likely require players to travel to dangerous areas of the map and face stronger zombies, the game is full of side activities and quests.

Naturally, getting involved in these side activities should be more than worth it. One of the added new features is class cards, which can be found throughout the map. They allow you to learn new abilities, powers, and more.

All in all, Dead Island 2 sounds like a game that will keep you tied to your PCs and consoles for weekends to come. It officially releases on April 21, and with the launch date getting closer and closer, players have started wondering whether it will be available on Xbox Game Pass.

Will Dead Island 2 be on Xbox Game Pass?

Nowadays, some games that release are almost immediately available for Xbox Game Pass users or are added shortly after their premieres. Unfortunately, that’s not the case with Dead Island 2, which wasn’t announced to be on Xbox Game Pass.

Related: How long is Dead Island 2? Approximate time to beat

Therefore, subscription users won’t be able to dive into the world of California’s coast and slay some zombies with the game’s release. Still, not all is lost since it’s possible that the title will be added to the platform in the future, as many games are.