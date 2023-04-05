How long is Dead Island 2? Approximate time to beat

Dead Island 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the original game from Techland, having been passed around by a handful of developers over the last decade.

The game is scheduled to release sometime in the coming weeks and fans can’t wait to explore the new quarantined island inside of California, but they’re also curious how long it will take to beat the game.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how long it will wake you to beat Dead Island 2.

How long will it take to beat Dead Island 2?

According to an interview with Wccftech, art director Adam Olsson stated that while the team doesn’t know the exact time, they’ve estimated it’s around 20 hours if you “you take part in some secondary missions and other activities.”

This isn’t the completionist time, as when the interviewer asks about side quests, Olsson says that’s considering “some of them… but on top of that, we have the co-op mode, collectibles, and you could always replay Dead Island 2 with a new character.” There will be more accurate playtimes for the game when it releases and players are able to access it for the first time.

If this title follows the first game, players will spend their time helping out the survivors of L.A. as they try to escape with their lives. It’s likely to be 20 hours filled with blood, guts, and exploration of a word dealing with the aftermath of a spreading infection.

That’s all the information you need to know about how long it will take to beat Dead Island 2.