Dead Island fans had to wait 12 years for the release of Dead Island 2, but finally, after a long wait, the game is (almost) here.

The sequel to a highly acclaimed title from 2011 is set to release on April 21, 2023, after a bunch of delays. Luckily, this time around it looks like there are no more setbacks to be had. Soon, we will have the chance to dive right into the middle of a zombie apocalypse.

Dead Island 2 will have a lot of similarities with the original game from the past decade, while also introducing a bunch of new stuff to the gameplay. One of the new elements of our playthroughs in Dead Island 2 will be a new skill card system. Players will come across different cards during their exploration, which will give them new abilities and skills that can be used in the game.

Another new element will be the rage mechanic. As the name itself suggests, players will be able to enter a stance of engagement for a few seconds, which will enhance their abilities, power, and so on, which will definitely come in handy, especially when faced with tougher challenges. This option will be naturally possible due to the exposure to the zombie-turning virus, which similarly to the original Dead Island, happens at the start of the game.

With Dead Island 2 polishing many of the already fine aspects and adding a few new gameplay opportunities, players are eager to hop into the world and start their own adventures. The release date is still a couple of days away, which immediately made them wonder whether there is early access or not.

Does Dead Island 2 have early access?

So far, the developers from Dambuster Studios haven’t said anything about potential early access for Dead Island 2. Moreover, the game is less than three weeks away. As a result, it’s not likely that any kind of early access will be given to the players, and we’ll have to wait until April 21 to dive into the game.