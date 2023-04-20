How to get a gun in Dead Island 2

Slashing zombies left and right is incredibly fun in Dead Island 2, though, at some point, you’ll most likely want to try out a ranged weapon on your zombie foes. Luckily, in addition to a wide range of melee weapons, guns are available in the game. But getting them takes a bit of time.

Guns in Dead Island 2 made our journey through zombie-infested Los Angeles even more thrilling and helped to keep gameplay fresh. Moreover, with a few different types of guns, like shotguns and rifles, every player will find one that suits them the most.

Nevertheless, guns aren’t available from the get-go. To lay your hands on the first one in Dead Island 2, you’ll need to invest a few hours into the gameplay and progress through the main story a bit.

If you’re wondering how and when you can get the first gun in Dead Island 2, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered, and we won’t be spoiling the story in any way.

Where to find a gun in Dead Island 2

A few main quests into Dead Island 2, you get tasked with a mission called Justifiable Zombicide. In this quest, you must fight your way through waterworks to steal a gun from a celebrity big game hunter.

Going through the hordes of zombies residing in the waterworks takes a bit of time, and at the end of the mission, you also need to beat a new type of zombie which is unlike anything you’ve seen before and isn’t the easiest adversary to take down.

Image by Dot Esports

After slaying it, you secure your first rifle in the game. And trust us—it’s more than worth it since using it is incredibly fun.

How to get other guns in Dead Island 2

Once you’ve completed this quest, guns will spawn in Dead Island 2 like any other weapon, though not as commonly. Still, other guns will become quickly available, so you can enrich your inventory with new guns and level up your game against zombies as you explore around the map.