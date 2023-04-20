Dead Island 2 map size: how big is it?

Anytime a new action RPG comes out, players want to know how long they’ll be searching for loot and enemies, and Dead Island 2 is full of both.

Dead Island 2‘s map is a little bit more complicated than most open-world maps, but it all adds together to be a pretty sizeable chunk of land. It’s enough that the developer Dambuster Studios has stated players would spend at least around 20 hours in the city.

Here’s all the information you need to know about the Dead Island 2 map size, including how big it is and some popular areas players will see.

How big is the map in Dead Island 2?

Talking about the map size in Dead Island 2 is kind of complicated, because the game is split up into different levels. It’s still technically an open world, but players have watch a short loading screen before going between areas they’ve unlocked. It’s unclear why Dambuster Studios designed it this way, but it doesn’t take away from gameplay much at all, and becomes non-existent when you unlock fast travel.

This segmented map may help the game produce a little more detail in each level, with the intricate gore system likely being balanced against the detail in each level. If the levels were as large as the original Dead Island, there’s a pretty good chance that there would be issues loading the number of zombies and then their individual body parts on top of that.

Some of the classic areas that players will be able to visit include:

Beverly Hills

Bel-Air

Venice Beach

There’s also the boardwalk and much of the classic scenery you’d expect in Los Angeles. There are also some areas you would never think to explore, like the sewers below the streets, where something seems to be growing.

That’s all the information you need to know about the map size in Dead Island 2.