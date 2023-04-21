Just like the original, Dead Island 2 has a currency system, so you need to spend money to upgrade and repair weapons, and buy certain resources from traders. However, if you’re not careful, you’ll run out of money before you have a chance to make a lot of it. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to earn some extra dough on the streets of HELL.A.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to make money in Dead Island 2.

What’s the best way to make money in Dead Island 2?

The best ways to make money in HELL.A. largely involve selling your extra gear and ensuring that you’re looting every nook and cranny you can. When you’re considering how to get money the fastest in Dead Island 2, some options to consider:

Sell extra weapons: Unless you’re really hurting for resources, selling your weapons is a great alternative to scrapping them that will net you better cash the further you get in the game.

Unless you’re really hurting for resources, selling your weapons is a great alternative to scrapping them that will net you better cash the further you get in the game. Sell crafting resources: You’re going to find a lot of crafting materials across the city, especially if you’re taking the time to search, so occasionally sell half a stack to make some cash.

You’re going to find a lot of crafting materials across the city, especially if you’re taking the time to search, so occasionally sell half a stack to make some cash. Search everywhere: There are tons of hidden containers around the map, wallets can be found on zombies, plus hidden rooms and lockboxes have a good chance of spawning money if you can get in.

A big part of having money in Dead Island 2 also applies to real life, don’t spend it as soon as you get it. By the time you need to start repairing and upgrading weapons, you may already have a nice balance, but you’ll still be getting new weapons that are better than your current ones for much of the game, so it’s wise to second-guess those upgrades.

This applies more to upgrading the weapon to your level, as doing so usually costs a large amount of money. It’s fine to do if you’ve got a favorite weapon, but upgrading multiple weapons every few levels is a sure way to run out of cash by the time you actually need it for fuses and blueprints. In those instances, you’ll be forced to go look for more weapons and resources to sell, which cuts into the fun.

Just make sure you’re keeping a constant eye on how much cash you have before you spend it, and you’ll have a nice balance in no time. That’s all the information you need to know about how to make cash in Dead Island 2.