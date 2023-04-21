Is Lil Pump in Dead Island 2?

The similarities between the rapper and one of the Dead Island 2's slayers is uncanny

Is rapper Lil Pump in Dead Island 2? That’s the question many players are asking after meeting Bruno, one of the Slayers in Dambuster Studios’ zombie RPG.

The resemblance is certainly there. Both influencer Bruno and Lil Pump are covered in tattoos, have blond and pink dreadlocks (well, Lil Pump does sometimes), and wear large glasses (though Lil Pump does change his eyewear from time to time).

But does Lil Pump actually voice Bruno in Dead Island 2? Read on to find out.

Who is Lil Pump?

Lil Pump, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, is an American rapper known for tracks like Gucci Gang and Pump Rock x Heavy Metal. The rapper is no stranger to video games, having previously launched his own game alongside the release of his single Mosh Pit and released a track simply called FORTNITE.

Does Lil Pump voice Bruno in Dead Island 2?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

While the similarities between Lil Pump and Bruno are notable, Lil Pump doesn’t voice Bruno in Dead Island 2, nor does he appear in the game at all.

Instead, Bruno is voiced by Jay Rincon, who has had roles in games like Horizon Forbidden West and Atomic Heart.

Make sure to check out our guide to all the voice actors in Dead Island 2 for the game’s full cast list.