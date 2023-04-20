What time does Dead Island 2 release?

Dead Island 2 is one of the most anticipated games of 2023. But as we get closer to its April 21 release date, players have started wondering when exactly they will be able to jump into zombie-infested Los Angeles.

There’s no recipe for the exact time games launch since every developer likes to mix things up a little. But some titles release at the same time worldwide, leaving a section of players waiting until the middle of the night to play.

Luckily for those excited to jump into Dead Island 2 for the first time, this won’t be the case. The game won’t release simultaneously across the world and will instead go live when the clock shows a certain hour in every region.

Dead Island 2 release time and date

Dead Island 2 is set to go live at midnight on April 21 in every part of the world, according to the game’s account on Twitter.

You'll be able to play Dead Island 2 as soon as April 21st begins in your time zone. Ready?#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA pic.twitter.com/ZezMThSL46 — Dead Island (@deadislandgame) April 20, 2023

This means Australian and Kiwi players will be the first to have access to the game. Unfortunately for North American players, they will have to wait a while longer unless they do the old trick of switching their consoles and account localizations.

But it’s well worth the wait. Dead Island 2 was named one of the best zombie games ever by Dot Esports and has generally received high praise from reviewers who had the opportunity to play before release. If you want to find out more, you can check out our review here.