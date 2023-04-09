Is there multiplayer co-op in Dead Island 2?

Dead Island 2 is only about a month away, and it will give players the opportunity to shoot, smash, and slice their way through the zombie apocalypse in the ritziest setting of them all: Los Angeles. From Bel Air mansions and Beverly Hills bungalows to Santa Monica and beyond, Dead Island 2 is chock-full of beautiful and iconic locations that contrast wonderfully with all the blood and destruction you’ll find around you.

Since the new game features even more playable characters to choose from than the original titles in the series, it’s no wonder that players will naturally want to know if they can make a couple of their favorite slayers team up.

If you’ve got a zombie-killing buddy or two and are wondering if Dead Island 2 will stay true to its roots with a co-op mode, we’ve got all the answers you need to know below.

Does Dead Island 2 have co-op mode?

Dead Island 2 will indeed have an option for players to play with their friends in co-op mode. While some eagle-eyed players might have already spotted “co-op” and “multiplayer” tags on various websites, there’s been precious little information on that co-op mode itself. All we know is players will be able to hop in the game with their friends when it releases on April 21.

However, it’s also been confirmed that the game will not support crossplay or cross-progression, which means players will only be able to play co-op with others if they’re on the same platform. That means friends should coordinate on which platform to buy it on so they can ensure they can still play together.

But just in case you’re worried that the mode might be all for show and go away when the game gets closer to release, never fear. Dambuster Studios’ creative director James Worral confirmed to Dot Esports in an interview that Dead Island 2 will have a co-op mode. Furthermore, Worral also said the game’s Skill Card system will also have effects on co-op mode and teaming up with friends, making slaying zombies with a partner or two even more fun.