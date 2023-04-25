How to complete the Drunk and Disorderly Lost and Found quest in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 is an open-world action RPG where players roam the streets of Los Angeles, completing quests and slaying hordes of zombies. Alongside the main story and other side missions, players have access to Lost and Found quests, including the Drunk and Disorderly Lost and Found mission.

As the name may suggest, Lost and Found missions typically require players to track down either an individual or item lost somewhere in Los Angeles. Drunk and Disorderly may be of particular interest as it rewards players with a legendary item, dubbed the Party Starter Frenzy Brass Knuckles, along with a load of XP.

If you are looking to complete the Drunk and Disorderly mission in Dead Island 2 to collect your legendary weapon, here is what you need to do.

How to do the Drunk and Disorderly Lost and Found quest in Dead Island 2

To gain access to the Lost and Found missions, players must first complete Dead Island 2’s main storyline. After this, players can start the mission at Ocean Avenue in the Serling Hotel.

Roses Tattoos | Image by Dambuster

The start of this mission will be located on the first floor, as players walk to the back stairwell, take a right to the nearby bathroom. Kill two zombies near the bathroom and there should be a corpse with a note that reads ‘Dudes Who Chug.’

This note will take players to several locations to kill several specific zombies until they finally acquire the legendary weapon. The first trip will be to Venice Beach, going to Roses Tattoos. Travel just north of Roses Tattoos and you should run into several named zombies near Lenny’s.

The Pier Grill | Image via Dambuster

After getting the notes from these zombies, your next location will be at the Pier Grill on The Pier itself. Traveling to this location while Drunk and Disorderly is active will cause several zombies to spawn. Kill another named zombie in this group and pick up the set of keys it drops.

Your last step will be to double back to Ocean Avenue and venture beyond the bathroom where you initially started the quest. You should make your way to the underground parking lot to find a white SUV. Open the SUV and you will obtain your legendary weapon.