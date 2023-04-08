All Dead Island 2 pre-order and special edition bonuses

It’s been a long time coming, but Dead Island 2‘s release is right around the corner and it’s finally going to be a reality. The hype around this game is real, mostly because many fans had written it off completely. In anticipation of the game, many players are curious about what kind of benefits they’ll get if they pre-order the game or buy special editions.

Here’s all the information you need to know about all of the Dead Island 2 special edition bonuses and other rewards.

What do you get if you pre-order Dead Island 2?

There are different versions of Dead Island 2 that you can pre-order and we’ll go into each edition below. However, as long as you at least purchase the base version, you’ll get the following benefits when you play the game, including:

Banoi War Club

Memories of Banoi Baseball Bat

Weapon Perk – Balanced

Personal Space skill card

If you pre-order the Gold, HELL.A., or Deluxe editions, you’ll get the Memories of Banoi pack, which includes the two weapons inspired by the island in the first game. With that island reportedly being bombed into oblivion, this may very well be all that remains.

Different editions of Dead Island 2 and what they include

There are a few different versions of Dead Island 2 that players can buy and they grant different rewards both physical and digital. It costs more for physical editions and some are only available in specific regions through partnered retailers.

Standard or Day One Edition

Includes a physical or digital copy of the base game

Pre-orders come with the Memories of Banoi pack

$69.99

Digital Deluxe Edition

Digital copy of the base game

Pre-orders come with the Memories of Banoi pack

Includes the Golden Weapons Pack

Includes the Character Pack 1 and 2

$74.99

Pulp Edition – Specific countries only

Physical only, available from GameStop in the U.S.

Includes a physical copy of the base game

Pre-orders come with the Memories of Banoi pack

Includes Pulp Weapons Pack: Named Sledgehammer and Pitchfork

Pre-orders from GameStop come with a toy shark

$69.99

Digital Gold Edition

Comes with a digital copy of the first game

Includes Character Pack 1 & 2

Includes Pulp Weapons Pack

Includes the Golden Weapon Pack

Expansion Pass for future DLC

$89.99

HELL.A. Edition

Includes a physical version of the base game in a special Steelbook case

Expansion Pass

Venice Beach Travel Map

Six Slayer Tarot Cards, one for each character

Two pin badges and one patch

Pulp Weapons Pack

Golden Weapons Pack

Character Packs 1 & 2

$99.99

Which edition you decide to purchase will largely come down to where you live and how excited you are about the upcoming game. With it being a return to a decade-old horror franchise, some might want to celebrate this game with the extra physical benefits.