How to play cross-play in Redfall

Redfall is taking players on an adventure through a Massachusetts town alongside their friends from across the world. It will take teamwork to defeat the undead threat, so it’s a good idea to make sure you bring your allies to help you fight. Since Redfall is launching on PC and Xbox, players will need to understand how to find their friends who are on different devices.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to play cross-play with your friends in Redfall.

How to add friends from different platforms in Redfall

Since Redfall is made under Bethesda, it uses the Bethesda.net online services. That means you and any friends need to make an account on the website, ideally before it releases on May 2. Once you have a username, you can use that to add any friends by following these steps:

Open the Friends menu in the lobby

Select “Add crossplay friends” at the bottom

Enter your friend’s username

Press “Send”

From that point, you or your friend will get a notification under the banner in their friends list saying they have a request. All they need to do is accept it and then either person can send an invite to join the lobby.

Redfall offers all the things you’d expect from a multiplayer game, including in-game voice and text chat, as well as a system for pinging areas. We found playing with friends to be one of the game’s key selling points and will hopefully make the game that much more enjoyable. Unfortunately for some players, there may be issues with the voice chat, but thankfully there are a dozen programs to get around that.