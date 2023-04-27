What time does Redfall release?

Redfall is the first major game release in the month of May. While it might quickly be outdone by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which launches 10 days after, players should still be able to enjoy Redfall before that date comes. Some players, however, might want to start playing as soon as possible to either ensure they have enough time to beat it or simply because they’re excited to play another Arkane Studios shooter.

Luckily for that group of players, we happen to know exactly when Redfall is releasing for all of the major time zones. Below, you can see what time the vampire shooter releases for your specific timezone.

Redfall release time

Recently, the official Twitter account for Redfall released a map that shows when the game is launching for all of the world’s time zones. Instead of this being a local midnight release for the globe, Redfall will instead launch at the same time for everyone. This means that some players will get to play the game after May 2 has come around and other players will get to play several hours before the clock has struck midnight.

You can see the global release schedule for Redfall below.

12:00 pm NZST (May 2)

10:00 am AEST

9:00 am JST

8:00 am HKT

5:30 am IST

3:00 am AST

2:00 am CEST

1:00 am BST

9:00 pm BRT (May 1)

8:00 pm EST

7:00 pm CDT

6:00 pm CST

5:00 pm PST

Image via Bethesda Softworks

This global release schedule benefits those in the United States especially, as Redfall will release as early as 5pm PT for those on the west coast. If you’re in New Zealand or Australia, though, you’ll have to wait several hours after midnight on May 2 to play Redfall.