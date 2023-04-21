Is the Bite Back edition of Redfall worth it?

Redfall is the first major game release to arrive in May 2023. Set in the fictional town of Redfall, Massachusetts, the game pits players in a war between humans and vampires. The vampires have covered the sun to encompass the world in darkness and it’s up to the player to stop them. Players will be able to pick one of four different characters to accomplish this goal. While you can pick your character off their abilities, you can also pick them based on their cosmetics in the Bite Back edition of Redfall.

The Bite Back edition of Redfall is the more costly version of the game. The standard edition, which just comes with the base game and some pre-order bonuses, will cost players $70. This is the new standard price for games that are released on current-generation consoles, and Redfall is only releasing for PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Players could also pay a few extra dollars for the Bite Back edition, which comes with additional rewards. You can see the contents of the Bite Back edition in Redfall and whether or not we think it’s worth it in the guide below.

What’s in Redfall’s Bite Back edition?

The Bite Back edition of Redfall costs $85, which is $15 extra from the standard edition. Players that decide to pay that additional cost will be rewarded with the following cosmetic items:

Redfall Hero Pass with Two Future Heroes

Northern Expedition Devinder Outfit

Eyes in the Dark Jacob Outfit

War Clothes Layla Outfit

Engineer Volunteer Remi Outfit

Laser Beam Multi-Weapon Skin

Tactical Knife Stake Weapon Attachment

Image via Bethesda Softworks

There is a new, exclusive skin available for each of the four characters in Redfall as well as a weapon skin that can be used on a variety of weapons and a weapon attachment. In addition to all of this, the edition also gives players access to the Redfall Hero Pass, which is the game’s version of a Battle Pass. This access also promises players will gain access to two post-launch characters for Redfall.

In our opinion, the Bite Back edition is worth it if you are planning to spend dozens of hours playing the game. If you have friends to take part in co-op play with you or you simply love Arkane Studios games, this edition could be worth it. An extra $15 is not too egregious when it comes to a more expensive edition.

However, if you are just looking for another gaming experience in Redfall, this edition likely isn’t going to be worth it. Most players likely won’t play Redfall again after they beat it, which means they won’t take advantage of the access to two future characters or the Hero Pass.

While the cosmetics are neat for the start of Redfall, players will be able to find more cosmetics during their journeys. The cosmetics alone don’t make the Bite Back edition for players who aren’t planning to play Redfall past the end credits.