Redfall is the next game being published by Arkane Studios, the developers behind Dishonored, Prey, and more. The title is set in the town of Redfall, Massachusetts, and thrusts players into a war between humans and vampires. It’s an open world game that can be fully played in co-op, but solo players can also have a complete solo experience on their platform of choice as well.

In the leadup to the launch of Redfall, some players are wondering what platforms the game will be available to play on. This curiosity stems both from players wondering if they own a system that will have access to the game, and also players interested in if their friends with a different system can join them for a co-op playthrough. Below, you can see exactly what platforms Redfall will be coming to on May 1, 2023.

All launch platforms for Redfall

When Redfall launches, it will be arriving on Xbox Series X|S and Microsoft Windows for PC. There will be no PlayStation launch due to Redfall being published by Bethesda Softworks, which is owned by Microsoft. There has been some controversy over whether or not Microsoft scrubbed a possible PlayStation port for Redfall in its development stage.

However, the end result is Redfall will only be launching on the current-generation Xbox consoles and PC. Redfall will also be arriving on Game Pass as a day one title, meaning any Game Pass subscriber can download and play the game starting in early May.

For any players on PC, Redfall will be available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. If you’re worried about any potential crossplay issues between PC and Xbox, fear not, as Redfall will have full crossplay support at launch. This even applies to players on both Steam and the Epic Games Store, so it truly does not matter what version of the game you own; you will still be able to join up with friends.

For right now, the Xbox Series X|S and PC are the only platforms Redfall will be available on.