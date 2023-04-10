Does Redfall have crossplay support?

Redfall is an upcoming open-world first-person shooter from Arkane Studios, the same developers who brought us Prey, the Dishonored series, and Deathloop. The new single-player title will be released on May 1, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S and Microsoft Windows for PC. There is no PlayStation port due to the game being published by Bethesda, which is owned by Microsoft.

Even with Redfall releasing on two platforms, though, there is some curiosity about if it will support crossplay. Much of the marketing for Redfall has emphasized co-op play and players want to know if they will be able to take part in that with their friends on a different platform.

Crossplay support for Redfall, explained

Earlier this year, the developers at Arkane fully confirmed that crossplay support will be ready for Redfall at launch. More specifically, the developers said “you can join your friends wherever they are,” implying that no matter what platform a player is on, they will be able to join their friend’s session.

🤝 Crossplay confirmed between Xbox + PC Game Pass + Steam + Epic Game Store.

🤝 Crossplay confirmed between Xbox + PC Game Pass + Steam + Epic Game Store.

It’s unclear exactly how you will join your friends in Redfall, but we do know that even PC players on different platforms will be able to join each other. So, for example, a player on Steam can join a user using the Game Pass version for PC or another player who bought Redfall on the Epic Games Store.

Players who do choose to participate in the co-op version of Redfall will experience the same game that a solo player would. But there are some key differences in playing the game in co-op versus solo. For one, co-op parties will see larger and stronger enemy groups compared to a solo playthrough. In addition to that, more elite enemies will pop up for co-op parties.

Most of this depends on how big your party size is, though. The maximum party size in Redfall is four co-op players, so those parties would experience the full extent of this enemy upscaling while parties of two or three will experience a lesser version.