10 best vampire games to play before Redfall

If you look at video gaming history, there aren’t a lot of open-world, single player and co-op FPS games where you play as a vampire slayer, which makes Redfall a highly anticipated, unique title.

But if you’re waiting for the game to release, or just want different vampire-themed games to try out before you delve into the world of Redfall, then you’re in luck.

In this list, we will be talking about 10 of the best vampire-themed games—whether it has you killing hordes of bloodsuckers or playing as one of them—that you can sink your bloodthirsty teeth into right now.

10 vampire games to try before Redfall

Vampyr

Image via Focus Home Interactive

Vampyr stars Jonathan Reid, a doctor living in post-World War London—that is also stricken with the Spanish Flu—who turns into a vampire.

The game thrusts you into grueling moral dilemmas, having to decide whether you uphold the Hippocratic oath and use your medical training to cure the city of its life-threatening illness or tu simply submit to your vampiric impulses and add even more chaos into the burning world you live in.

While Vampyr is not perfect, the characters are deep and the story is brilliantly weaved throughout the game and is sure to make you question your own moral compass countless times throughout your playthroughs.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Image via Electronic Arts

Based on the harrowing teen drama, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is an amazing video game adaptation of the TV show which manages to bring in the majority of the characters along with their actors from the show, keeping fans of the original satisfied.

Effortlessly combining challenging puzzles with engaging combat, Buffy the Vampire Slayer has it all: tons of humor, a bunch of vampires to slay, and hordes of innocents to save. While the game is commendable by itself, you should not miss out on this experience if you are a fan of the original TV show.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt—Blood and Wine

Image via CD Projekt Red

As tough as it is to make strong sequel, The Witcher 3 is unanimously loved by hardcore fans of the franchise. Its DLCs also hit the mark, like the beloved Blood and Wine expansion.

Blood and Wine boasts over 20 hours of gameplay which sees monster-slaying maestro Geralt of Rivia make his way over to the fictional and very beautiful Duchy of Toussaint, where he uncovers the mystery of a serial killer known as The Beast of Beauclair, who also happens to be—surprise, surprise—a vampire.

It’s The Witcher 3 but with a big bad vampire to take down. What else do you need?

Related: Redfall requires ‘persistent’ online connection for campaign—and fans are instantly worried

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim—Dawnguard

Image via Bethesda Softworks

The Elder Scrolls franchise has long set the standard of RPG excellence, which Skyrim upholds while also being one of gaming’s best meme-fests.

In the DLC expansion Dawnguard, the focus is on a group of vampires terrorizing Skyrim’s citizens. The best part is that you can choose whether you want to join the Dawnguard and take down the bloodsucking threats or choose to play as one of the vampires yourself.

Joining the vampires—the Volkihar clan—will give you an entirely different gameplay experience than joining the Dawnguard, who are hellbent on eradicating the vampires. With new content such as perks, legendary dragons, two worldspaces and more, it might just be the right time to get into Skyrim again.

Hunter: The Reckoning

Image via White Wolf Publishing

Based on a tabletop RPG, Hunter: The Reckoning sees players enter the World of Darkness, a grim universe filled with monsters, where the spiteful spirits executed at the Ashcroft Penitentiary run by vampires are let loose on the neighboring town. Four of the hunters originally responsible for putting away the spirits return with a newfound determination.

The Reckoning has you play as one of the four hunters, each with its own unique characteristics. On their quest to defeat the vampire warden of the penitentiary, the hunters arm themselves with swords, chainsaws, shotguns, and a whole plethora of other weapons to seal the undead and bring peace to the world once more.

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Image via Konami

While the Castlevania franchise has many games that hit it out of the park, Symphony of the Night has a special place in our hearts. The game has you play as Alucard, the half-human, half-vampire son of Dracula, who is on a quest to slay his father.

The 12th entry in the Castlevania series, the game takes place four years after Richter of the cursed Belmont bloodline goes missing. You begin with a prequel fight against the Count, intended to be a relatively easy fight that gives you a base for the rest of the breathtaking journey through the sprawling castle as you proceed to fulfill Alucard’s end goal and rid the world of Dracula.

If you’ve had your fair share of Castlevania hype but have not touched the series yet, Symphony of the Night will surely impress you. It might just make the other games in the franchise fall slightly short, however.

Nosferatu: The Wrath of Malachi

Image via Idol FX

Taking inspiration from age-old classic films like F. W. Murnau’s Nosferatu: Symphony of Horror and Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Nosferatu: The Wrath of Malachi throws players into the role of James Patterson, a man who finds himself trapped in the harrowing hallways of Castle Malachi.

In this impeccably-designed first-person shooter, James arrives to celebrate his sister’s wedding only to realize that only he can stop the evil Romanian Count from summoning Lord Malachi. Using a cross, a sword, wooden stakes, and other vampire-slaying weapons, players dive into the mission to stop the Count from bringing the unforeseen threat of Lord Malachi to life.

V Rising

Image via Stunlock Studios

If you’re looking for adventure games that are mainly focused on survival with the added bonus of playing as a badass vampire, then V Rising might just be the right fit for you.

Playing as a vampire awakened after a long and deep slumber, you realize the world has no place for a weakened bloodsucker. You must earn your strength back when journeying to build your twisted empire while dealing with the threats of rival vampires trying to make their way to the top, soldiers out to eradicate your kind, and the ever-torturous daylight you so desperately need to avoid.

Since V Rising also has a multiplayer mode, you can choose whether you wish to go solo or share the experience with trusty partners by your side.

Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines

Image via Activision

Taking place in the universe based on the 90s tabletop roleplaying game of the same name, Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines introduces players to an array of layered characters in this RPG, which takes place in an alternate version of early 21st century Los Angeles.

You awaken as a recently resurrected vampire who is now free to explore the world and get caught deep in the web of a conspiracy that can put the future of the new race of vampires in grave danger. While the game’s graphics may not be the most impressive after all these years, the story and gameplay of Bloodlines stand the test of time.

A Vampyre Story

Image via Crimson Cow

If you’re a fan of The Curse of Monkey Island franchise, you will immediately take a liking towards A Vampyre Story for the look and art style of the game, if nothing else.

That being said, the content and story of the game have more similarities to vampire games like Redfall. You play as Mona De Lafitte, an opera student from Paris who catches the attention of a vampire, who then captures Mona and turns her into a vampire as well.

Although this event turns this talented singer’s life upside down, Mona is determined to achieve her dreams. Take control of Mona to find your way out of the maze-like castle in a point-and-click adventure where you must make tough decisions and grapple with life using your newly-gained vampiric abilities.

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing

Image via NeocoreGames

Do you enjoy isometric games in the vein of the Diablo franchise? How about fictional cities filled with vampires, magic, and weird science? What about a famous vampire slayer? If you said yes to all of these, then you might enjoy The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing.

Embark on an enthralling adventure in the gothic-noir city of Borgovia, where mad science threatens the peace between mortals and monsters. Explore the weird districts of this fictional Eastern European city with your charming companion Lady Katarina—who just so happens to be a ghost—to save the day.

Van Helsing has an exceptional style, combining a cheeky sense of humor with a mix of steampunk and traditional horror, and takes you down a journey you’ve never experienced before in this vampire-slaying adventure.