Redfall requires ‘persistent’ online connection for campaign—and fans are instantly worried

In a way, the upcoming Redfall can be considered the starting point of the era in which Microsoft owns publisher Bethesda Softworks since the first-person open-world vampire-hunter will release solely for Xbox and PC.

The decision to make the game exclusive to Microsoft devices has already alienated one player base in the PlayStation community, and it looks like the developers at Arkane might be alienating another: the offline gamer.

Looks like Redfall is going to require internet to play even if you are only gonna play single player pic.twitter.com/JRuNqc77iY — Does it play? (@DoesItPlay1) February 1, 2023

Redfall recently posted an FAQ on its main webpage, and toward the bottom of the page, the developers revealed a list of requirements needed to play, which included a “persistent online connection for single player and co-op.” Players will also require a Bethesda.net account linked to a Steam or Xbox profile, and Xbox Gold for online co-op.

The “persistent online connection” is a red flag to many gamers. While most if not all have an internet connection, there are still many who don’t have a stable one, and during the winter time, people in certain areas might still have power but could lose their connection for an amount of time.

For others, the issue goes beyond just the stability of their internet connection. Many gamers are worried about long-term playability for games that require an online connection since the developers or publishers will need to maintain servers for the game. If the game does poorly and someone at Xbox or Bethesda decides to take down the servers, players who enjoyed the single-player experience might not be able to access it again if that happens.

For this reason, many recent releases with a campaign that also combine single-player, co-op, or online multiplayer have included options for offline play. Even Back 4 Blood, which originally launched with a persistent online connection needed to play, eventually added the ability to play the story offline in a later update.

Redfall officially releases on May 2, 2023.