Will Redfall be on Xbox Game Pass?

Redfall is an open-world, co-op FPS developed by Akrane Studios, the creators behind games such as Deathloop, Prey, Dishonored, and more. This shooter title will see a small Massachusetts town overtaken by a horde of vampires and undead, blotting out the sun to trap the people of Redfall in a perpetual night.

Players will assume the role of a survivor fighting to re-take the town of Redfall, aligning themselves with like-minded players to push back the undead legions. The game promises to blend single and multiplayer elementals to accommodate various playstyles, touting a wide array of weaponry and approaches to combat.

Redfall was first announced in the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase on June 13, and it was set to release sometime in 2023. Though the exact release date is still unclear, prospective Xbox players have been left to wonder about Redfall’s Game Pass status.

Will Redfall be available on Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox confirmed that Redfall will be playable through the Xbox Series X/S and PC Game Pass, though it is still unclear exactly when Redfall will release in 2023. Whenever the game does eventually release, Xbox Game Pass holders will be able to download and play the Vampire title for no extra cost on day one.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that grants players access to a rotating catalog of games, along with providing other services such as Xbox Live. Each month players will have new games ready to download and try out, with Redfall being slated to make an appearance sometime in the near future.

To get ready for Redfall’s Game Pass release, Xbox users only need to make sure that they sign up for the service sometime before the game’s final release. There are three price points Xbox players can sign up for, each coming with its own benefits. If you wish to play Redfall but do not want to subscribe to the service, you can still purchase and download the game separately.