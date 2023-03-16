Redfall’s story trailer gives first look at main villains

It's not going to be easy to beat them.

Redfall’s official story trailer just dropped today, revealing some more information about the game’s plot and main villains.

The newest trailer reassured players about some parts of the plot while also shedding some light on new stuff. We got to see four of the presumably main bosses of the game, and each of them looks scarier than the other.

The trailer begins with a short intro into the world of Redfall. We are once again told how the vampire apocalypse begins, with the narrator introducing us to the story. He explains that the origin of the surge of bloody vampires began at Aevum Therapeutics, an in-game company “of parasites with the thirst for immortality.”

The whole story relies on company greed that led to a vampire apocalypse that took over the town of Redfall, which is located in Massachusetts. After taking control of the town, vampire gods were summoned by cultists, who cut Redfall from the outside world. Four of them were mentioned in the trailer: The Hollow Man, Bloody Tom, Miss Whisper, and the Black Sun.

Each of these gods looks unique, and it’s more than certain that they will be a pivotal part of the story. Judging by the new trailer, each of them will also have different abilities that will force the players to approach each of them with a new plan.

Luckily for us, we will have four different characters to choose from, each with other abilities. Redfall will also allow the players to crossplay between different platforms, like Xbox, PC Game Pass, and more. So we’ll be able to enjoy the vampire killing alongside our friends.

Redfall is scheduled to premiere on May 2.