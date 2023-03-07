Redfall crossplay confirmed between Xbox, PC Game Pass, Steam, and Epic Game Store

With Redfall right around the corner, the developers have started confirming more and more things about the game, including its crossplay status.

Arkane Studios vaguely teased a possible crossplay option in Redfall during their February Discord Q&A sessions, yet, the official game profile confirmed the possibility to do so on Twitter on March 6.

🤝 Crossplay confirmed between Xbox + PC Game Pass + Steam + Epic Game Store.

🤝 Crossplay confirmed between Xbox + PC Game Pass + Steam + Epic Game Store.

This means that all Redfall players will be able to join each other’s lobbies and enjoy the game together. Windows PC players on Steam, Game Pass, or Epic Game Store users will be able to team up with their friends who use Xbox Series X.

Redfall itself will soon see its premier, as the game is scheduled to go live on May 2. Arkane Studios will take the players on an open-world first-person shooter adventure, where they will fight against vampires and humans. Four different characters will be available to choose from, making Redfall a perfect choice for a party of four.

And while players are excited to dive into the horrifying world of Redfall, there have been some concerns in the past few weeks. One of them included the fact that players will be required to constantly have an online connection to enjoy the single-player mode, which was a red flag for those who have internet issues on daily basis. And this aspect wasn’t addressed in the developer’s Q&A in February.