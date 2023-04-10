Redfall is an upcoming first-person shooter developed by Arkane Studios, the makers of the Dishonored series and Deathloop, and published by Bethesda Softworks. It’s an open-world, single-player game that is best played in co-op but can be completed by solo players. Players will be thrust into a war between vampires and humans in the town of Redfall, Massachusetts when the game launches on May 1, 2023.

Since Bethesda is owned by Microsoft and the company is publishing Redfall, the game will only be arriving on Xbox Series X|S and Microsoft Windows on PC. While Xbox players don’t have much to worry about before the game releases, PC players are in another boat. Members of the PC Master Race need to ensure that they meet the PC minimum requirements for Redfall before they can even think about buying the game.

Minimum system requirements to play Redfall on PC

At the time of writing, only the minimum requirements for the game have been released via its Steam page. This means we will need to wait for the recommended requirements to come out closer to May 1 when Redfall launches. For now, players can see if they at least meet the minimum requirements by viewing the specifications below.

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD RX 580 / Nvidia GTX 1070 / 6 GB VRAM

AMD RX 580 / Nvidia GTX 1070 / 6 GB VRAM Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 100 GB available space

100 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD recommended

Luckily for members of the PC community, these are extremely lenient requirements to play Redfall at the lowest settings at 720p resolution, 30 frames per second. All players will need is a six-year-old CPU and a six or seven-year-old GPU, depending on whether you have an AMD or Nvidia card.

Some players might face a complication with the necessary RAM required, however. If players have the standard 8 GB of RAM, then they will need to add another stick to their machine or upgrade their kit entirely before Redfall releases. 8 GB of RAM is starting to not be enough for modern AAA titles, and Redfall is the latest example of this trend.

Finally, players will need 100 GB on their HDD or SSD if they want to download Redfall. Considering other modern AAA titles require 130 to 150 GB, this is on the lenient side of the spectrum. Players will still want to check that they have enough space on their drive, though.